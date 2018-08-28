Jenelle Evans Claims She Has PTSD From Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans has self-diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following her shocking road rage incident back in April.

Evans was filming Teen Mom 2 at the time, when she pulled a gun on a fellow driver with her son in the passenger seat. The move shocked parents and viewers around the country, but on the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday, Evans said that she is the one suffering from the aftermath.

“Ever since then, I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares,” she said. “When that incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first two weeks.”

Evans and 8-year-old Jace were on the highway at the time. She was infuriated by someone who she said was tailgating her. When the faster driver pulled ahead of her, she screamed curses at her windshield, and ultimately followed the man home.

Evans allegedly pulled her handgun out during the altercation, though in the reunion, she admitted that she “didn’t think” about how that might traumatize her son.

“All I thought about was that [the other driver] almost hurt my son,” she said, getting emotional. “He almost knocked my son out, and that’s what pissed me off… It wasn’t even about me. It was about Jace. It just makes me so mad.”

Evans said that afterward, she and her son “went to his therapist… and we’ve talked about it.” She said that she was “definitely not” happy about putting her son through all of that stress. However, she was not prepared to confront the question of danger surrounding her firearm.

“That’s not a problem,” she insisted. “I have my concealed carry permit, so my gun goes with me wherever I go.” Evans also noted that she carries the gun because she is scared to go out “without David.”

Evans also addressed the many controversies surrounding her husband. The 30-year-old was fired by MTV back in February after a slew of homophobic tweets. Evans said that Eason now understands that he shouldn’t have voiced those views online, but says that he still believes every word he wrote.

“He still feels the way he feels,” she confirmed. “He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views. He deleted it right afterwards, he said he was sorry, and he still hasn’t been on Twitter. He can still go online right now and rant all he wants — he still doesn’t. … We’ve discussed it and I’ve said you don’t need to be as outspoken.”

She tried to defend Eason’s position, raising some concerns about how Eason would handle it if one of their children identified as LGBTQ in some way.

“He said that he’ll still love them and adore them, but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle,” she said. “He doesn’t hate those people. He just says he just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way. Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor … some dads are just like that. … It’s been the way he was raised. … He doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’”