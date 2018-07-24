‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Pulls a Gun in Front of Her Son in Shocking Road Rage Footage

This may be the most shocking Teen Mom 2 moment ever. During Monday’s episode of the MTV reality series, Jenelle Evans pulled a gun in front of her son during a serious road rage incident.

While going to get ice cream with her 8-year-old son Jace, another driver began tailgating the mother-of-three, eventually cutting her off and slamming on the brakes to the point where she claimed she was nearly run off the road.

Evans did call the police on the other driver, but then decided to follow the driver to his house. While taking photos of his house with her phone, the two began yelling at one another, and Evans pulled a gun on the man. While trying to peel away, Evans ran into his mailbox before he hit the front of her car with his truck while trying to block her in.

Calling husband David Eason on the phone, the fired MTV personality offered a rare pearl of wisdom.

“You don’t follow a grown man to his f—ing house,” Eason said before she hung up on him in frustration.

Eventually disengaging from the conflict, Evans broke down while calling her mom Barbara to ask her to take care of Jace while she figured out the situation. Evans ended up getting pulled over by police herself, sobbing while telling the officer what happened before being asked to step out of the car.

While Jace sat in the car, he called Barbara back to explain what had happened to his grandmother.

“He slammed into us,” Jace said. “And then mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said ‘you better not f—ing shoot.’”

The scene was clearly disturbing to watch, and some of Evans’ co-stars were concerned about where the gun was throughout the situation.

“Where is the loaded gun while Jace sits alone in the car?” Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s dad Randy asked on Twitter during the episode. Houska retweeted the message, adding, “I was wondering this also.”

