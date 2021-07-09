Tarek El Moussa Weighs in on Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Romance

✖

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, weighed in on Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, Thursday. Haack, who was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and shares two children, defended her relationship with Hall in a strongly-worded Instagram post earlier Thursday after photos of her with Hall surfaced. Haack's divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized just weeks before she was seen with Hall.

"I think she's doing alright," El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight at an event to celebrate the JBL True Summer Campaign. Young added that they have met Hall "a few times." The Selling Sunset star said Hall "seems like" a good guy. "Don't really know him, but I sure hope so," El Moussa chimed in.

Hall has a surprising connection to El Moussa and Young. Young hosted a podcast with his sister, Jessica Hall, until at least March 2020, when former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas took over. Young and Jessica even previously posed for Playboy and have strong modeling ties. Hall and Jessica's older sister, Stacie Adams, appeared on The Hills in 2009 and was referred to as "Stacie the Bartender." Adams is reportedly friends with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Earlier this week, Haack and Hall were seen holding hands at LAX, where they were taking a flight to Mexico. Haack then took to Instagram to share a photo of the two, taken from behind. She included a lengthy caption defending her relationship with Hall, whom she noted does not use social media. She "felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack wrote in part. "We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So-called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

The Christina on the Coast star wrote about feeling afraid when photographers spotted them at the airport since Hall is not used to being swarmed by paparazzi. "They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama," the HGTV star wrote. "That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus."

Haack was married to Anstead from December 2018 until June but announced their split in September 2020. The former couple are parents to Hudson, who was born in September 2019. Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with El Moussa. Anstead is reportedly dating Renee Zellweger, but he has not acknowledged this on Instagram.