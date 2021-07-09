Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Joshua Hall Has a Surprising Connection to Tarek El Moussa

✖

Christina Haack's new boyfriend Joshua Hall has a surprising connection to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Aside from the fact that both Hall and El Moussa are from Southern California with ties to the real estate industry — as well as reality TV — the two share an even deeper connection.

Before Hall and Haack started dating, but after El Moussa moved on from Haack with Heather Rae Young, Young actually hosted a podcast with Hall's sister, Jessica Hall. Based on the show's archive, Young, who is engaged to El Moussa, was Jessica Hall's co-host from March 2020 until earlier this year, when former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas took over. In fact, Young and Jessica have been pictured together for over a decade, as both previously posed for Playboy and have connected modeling ties, as reported by The Sun.

What's more is that Joshua and Jessica Hall's older sister, Stacie Adams, garnered fame during her notable stint on The Hills in 2009 when she was popularly referred to as "Stacie the Bartender." Fans will remember that she heavily flirted with Spencer Pratt when she worked at Los Angeles bar The Dime, which became the center of a dramatic storyline because Pratt was dating his now-wife Heidi Montag. Adams also has ties to fellow reality series Vanderpump Rules, as she is longtime best friends with Scheana Shay — in fact, she was reportedly her maid of honor.

Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2016 and share two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018. The two have starred on HGTV's Flip or Flop together since 2013; the show is gearing up to start its 10th season. In November 2017, Haack started dating British television presenter Ant Anstead and the two married in December 2018. They share one child together: son Hudson.

Haack and Anstead finalized their divorce in June, nine months after they announced their separation in September 2020. Us Weekly reports that Haack was "still with Ant" when she initially met Hall. The new couple reportedly "reconnected this spring in Tennessee." Hall, a former police officer, is a real estate agent at Spyglass Realty in Austin, Texas, where he has lived since 2017. He was born in Los Angeles, according to his biography on the real estate firm's website.

Haack defended her new relationship in an emotional Instagram post this week, clapping back at trolls calling her out for having "another relationship." In the caption of a photo of her and Hall, she wrote that she felt "immediately protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," adding that they've "had a few solid months" to get to know each other. "So-called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down," she wrote.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions," Haack noted. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect." Hall doesn't have social media pages, she noted, and thanked him for planning their recent romantic getaway. "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 - I’ll do what I want," Haack concluded.