What Christina Haack's Ex Ant Anstead Turned to When 'Things Started to Fall Apart'

Ant Anstead is doing what he can to move on from his ex-wife, Christina Haack. The Wheeler Dealers star announced he and Haack, who appears on Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, were ending their marriage back in September 2020. Afterward, it seemed like Haack was the breakup's driving force, with Anstead alleging it was "Christina's decision" to end things. Now, the car specialist is moving forward and opening up about the hard times amidst the breakup. In an interview with E! News, Anstead revealed the one thing he's turned to in this trying time: religion.

"In the last couple of years, I've really leaned into that particularly when things started to fall apart in my private life," Anstead revealed. "I really leaned into it and I found real solace and security—particularly in my bible study with a really cool group of guys. I've used my faith as a good way to realize I'm so incredibly blessed…[My son] Hudson is such a blessing and he's really changed my outlook on everything because ultimately, people move on and you find your happiness and I've used faith to do that quicker."

Anstead, who has three children (1-year-old Hudson is shared with Haack), is relying on his faith to give him a steady ground to proceed amidst this massive life change. He wants to move forward and "start fresh" now that some time has passed since the separation began.

"There's a choice that we all make," Ant told the outlet. "You either dwell in it or you look forward and I'm a forward-facing positive person. I've got so many great things on the horizon…It's been six or seven months so I've really had a chance to reset, rethink, rebuild and now I'm so ready to find a house and start fresh."