Christina Haack Holds Hands With Rumored New Boyfriend

Christina Haack was spotted with her rumored new boyfriend this week following the official end of her divorce from Ant Anstead last month. The HGTV star, who turns 38 on Friday, was seen holding hands while walking through LAX Airport, in photos published by Page Six, with her rumored new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

Page Six reports that Hall and Haack were on their way to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. "They've been dating for the last few months," a source said of the couple. In the photos, Haack wore a gray tank top, shorts and sneakers with a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist. Hall also dressed casually in a white shirt, gray pants, matching cap and navy Nike sneakers.

The outlet reports that according to Hall's online bio at the Austin, Texas, realty firm he works for, he was once a police officer. "Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease," Hall wrote. He is initially from Southern California but now lives in Austin, so it is unclear if he and the Christina on the Coast star are in a long-distance relationship.

Haack's new relationship comes after she and Anstead announced their divorce in September 2020. The split was finalized last month and the two share legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old son Hudson. Since the split, Anstead has moved on with Oscar winner Renee Zellweger. The two spent the Fourth of July weekend together and were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll and bike ride around Laguna Beach, California.

Haack recently opened up to PopCulture about her divorce from Anstead, saying she took time to "focus internally" during the aftermath. "I really took a lot of time to just really focus internally on myself," she said. "I stayed home a lot, I just decided to work with a life coach who really helped me dive in more spiritually. There were some things I wanted to work on."

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S. not long after, Haack said she got to spend a lot of time with her kids and "focus on what's important." She shares two kids with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa — daughter Taylor, 10 and 5-year-old son Brayden.