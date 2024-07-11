Christina Hall and 13-Year-Old Daughter Taylor Are 'Closer Than Ever' Thanks to One Simple Thing (Exclusive)

Christina Hall is sharing special moments with her kids on and off camera. The HGTV star, 40, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Thursday's season premiere of Christina on the Coast, revealing how she's creating close bonds with her daughter Taylor, 13, son Brayden, 8, as they get older.

With Taylor celebrating her 13th birthday this season of Christina on the Coast, Hall admits it feels like the eldest of her two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa "just grew up so fast right before my eyes." She continued, "The difference between 12 and 13, just maturity-wise and looking at photos and everything, is just wild. She grew so tall and she's just a beautiful girl."

(Photo: Christina Hall with daughter Taylor and son Brayden in 2019. - Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Hall gushed that she's actually "closer than ever" with her daughter, with whom she has "really great conversations" and "very open communication." Relating to Taylor as she enters her teen years has been key to that closeness. "I feel like as we get older we forget what we were like when we were teenagers. So I try to really put myself back in my 13-year-old self and remember what I was going through," Hall shared. "And look, we try to learn from the lessons that we had when we grew up and the mistakes that our parents maybe unintentionally made. My thing is just really open communication. I always want my kids to be able to talk to me no matter what the issue is, and we can work it out together."

As Taylor is "not as into filming" now that she's hit her teen years, son Brayden has stepped up as her "hilarious" show "sidekick" with an eye for real estate. "Oh gosh, I just love filming with him or just spending time with him," the Flip or Flop alum told PopCulture. "He is just a little clown and he's just been around homes and design since he was born, so he actually has a really good understanding of overall design, architecture, everything."

(Photo: Nick Agro/HGTV)

Hall, who also shares 4-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead and is now married to realtor Joshua Hall, needed all the help she could get this season of Christina on the Coast, as she took on her toughest clients yet – her own parents. "My parents and I have very different tastes. They're very traditional. They're not flashy," the Christina in the Country star told PopCulture, admitting she was "a little bit nervous" about giving her parents' home a makeover.

"They'd asked me a few times, but I just never really thought they were super serious because they talked about moving every year since I was like 5 years old," she joked. The television personality's parents didn't hold back their opinions throughout the process, and while she admittedly "was a little bit disappointed" that some of the changes she'd imagined didn't turn into reality, "it kind of made the whole process sort of funny, to be honest." Hall added, "But actually, it turned out beautiful. It's just what they wanted.

Christina on the Coast returns for Season 5 on Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. New episodes are available to stream the same day on Max.