Joshua Hall Reportedly Cut From 'The Flip Off' Amid Christina Hall Divorce News

Joshua Hall will not be joining the 'Christina on the Coast' star, as well as her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae, in the new HGTV series.

The recent split between Christina Hall and Joashua Hall already seems to be heating up. Following the news that the pair each filed to divorce one another, it's now reported that Joshua is being cut from Christina's forthcoming new HGTV show, The Flip Off.

The Flip Off is a new HGTV series that was set to star the Halls in a competition against Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae. Now, according to a source who spoke exclusively with Us Weekly, "They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh." The source added, "They're moving forward with the show without him." The insider added that Christina and Joshua's split was not "sudden," stating that the two "have had issues for a while."

On Tuesday, it was reported that Christina and Joshua are splitting up, after two years of marriage. According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the couple each filed divorce papers, with Joshua citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina filed separate divorce papers.

Christina and Joshua met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children.

Previously, Christina was married to El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. They share two children together: Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022.

Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one son, Husdson — before they divorced in 2021. El Moussa is in a new chapter of life as well. He married Heather Rae in 2021, and the two welcomed their first child in 2023.