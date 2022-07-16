Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's New HGTV Show: What We Know

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are set to have their own show for HGTV. Deadline reported that the pair, who tied the knot in October, will star in The Flipping El Moussas (working title). The news comes shortly after the end of Tarek's other HGTV series, Flip or Flop, on which he starred alongside his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

The Flipping El Moussas will consist of eight episodes and it's slated to premiere in 2023. The show will feature the couple as they move, oversee a major renovation, and attempt to expand their family. Considering that the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, fans can likely count on seeing how Heather and Tarek prepare for the newest addition to their lives. Amidst everything going on in their personal lives, Heather will become more involved in Tarek's flipping business and fans will get to see how the two tackle projects together. Tarek and Heather shared a statement about their new series and expressed their excitement over the opportunity.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," they said. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all." Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, also stated about the news, "Tarek and Heather Rae's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms. This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."

While the pair already have a lot on their plates between Flipping 101 and Selling Sunset, Tarek does have some more free time in his schedule following the end of Flip or Flop. Tarek and Hall announced earlier this year that Flip or Flop would end after 10 seasons. Hall told PEOPLE about the end of the show, "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud. The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy." Flip or Flop officially came to an end in March.