Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Expecting First Child Together, Show Baby Bump

Congratulations are in order for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. On Wednesday, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Tarek is already a father to two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The pair shared the news by posting photos from a recent beach shoot on Instagram. In the snaps, Heather, wearing a silk dress, shows off her growing baby bump as Tarek plants a kiss on it. Tarek's two kids also took part in the photoshoot and donned "Big Brother" and "Big Sister" shirts for the occasion. The shirts also indicated that the newest member of the El Moussa family will arrive in January 2023.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the couple explained that the pregnancy came as a welcome surprise as they were in the middle of undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments. Heather said, "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan." Of course, they were overjoyed to learn that they were expecting their first child together, as the Selling Sunset star added, "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Tarek and Heather, who wed in October, went on to recount how they found out that they were expecting their first child together. According to the pair, they found out a few weeks prior when Tarek was involved in a Zoom meeting. He recalled, "I just had this weird feeling, and I was like, she needs to take a pregnancy test right away." Heather agreed and Tarek "went back to work and completely forgot about it."

After taking two tests that came out as "undetected," Heather took another one that "said full-on pregnant." Since Tarek had left for work, Heather thought up a way in which she could surprise her husband with the news once he returned home. The Flipping 101 star said about the gesture, "I'm opening up this box and there are these sticks. I'm staring at them and thinking, are these COVID tests? And then I said, 'Oh, s---! Are you pregnant?' She said yes, and that's how we found out."