‘Flip or Flop’ Series Finale Sneak Peek Teases Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Final Flip

As fans have likely heard by now, Flip or Flop is coming to an end after 10 seasons. Ahead of the series finale, Flip or Flop has shared a sneak peek of stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack flipping their final property together.

The series finale, which is titled “Spanish Lessons,” will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. For their final flip, Haack and El Moussa will tackle an “elaborate Spanish design.” While they have experienced issues when flipping houses of that same style in the past, the Flip or Flop stars are hoping that their experience will lend itself to this flip being an easier one.

In the sneak peek, Haack and El Moussa take a tour around the property. They soon form their own vision for what the house could look like, with El Moussa even expressing that it has a “castle” feel to it. After getting the lay of the land, the estranged couple shares that they’re a little hesitant about the pool that needs a lot of work done. El Moussa said that he doesn’t typically like to work on flips when there is a pool involved, but Haack said that it’s simply a chance for them to get creative. She even lists off a series of ideas for the pool area including the possibility of making it into a waterfall.

Thursday’s episode will mark the end of an era for Flip or Flop. A week before the finale, HGTV revealed that the series would be ending after 10 seasons and nine years on the air. Haack told PEOPLE about the show’s ending, “I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud. The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy.”

As she referenced, Haack and El Moussa have been through a lot during Flip or Flop‘s run. The pair, who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, began the series as a married couple. They split in 2017 and their divorce was finalized the subsequent year. Even though they got a divorce, Haack and El Moussa continued to work on Flip or Flop together all while moving on to new relationships. Haack later married Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson. They split in September 2020. Since then, Haack has formed a relationship with Joshua Hall. As for El Moussa, he moved on with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, whom he wed in October 2021.