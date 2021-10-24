Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Married After Romantic Wedding Weekend

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have officially said “I do.” The 40-year-old Flip or Flop star and the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star wed on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reports. “Their wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends. Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden, played a big part in the ceremony,” a source told the media outlet. The ceremony was a black-tie affair.

El Moussa also confirmed the nuptials took place in an Instagram story. “WE’RE MARRIED!!!,” he wrote, sharing a video snippet of their big day. He was previously married to Christina Haack. The two split in 2016. El Moussa and Haack have two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

El Moussa popped the question in July 2020. The two dated for a year before the engagement. He proposed to Young on the beach. “You just never know where life is going to take you,” he wrote on Instagram of the proposal. “If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different. The second I saw [Heather Rae Young] I knew my life would never be the same. She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray.”

While celebrating their engagement, the two spoke to ET. “Oh my gosh, I lost my voice, he lost his,” Young said. “It was the most special night. It went so smooth and I said, this is a preview to the wedding day and it was the best day ever.”

El Moussa also told the media outlet that he and his ex are in a better place. “[Our relationship] is in a completely different place,” El Moussa said of Haack. “She and I are getting along, we’re co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better.”