The Reported Reason Why ‘Flip or Flop’ Is Ending at HGTV

Flip or Flop is ending at HGTV after 10 seasons on the air, and we now have a reported reason for the decision. Recently, it was announced that the show would deliver its series finale this month. People now reports that a source close to the production claims that series stars (and exes) Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa feel the show’s setting is “too intimate” for them in the wake of their split and new relationships.

“Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” the source said. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.” Haack and El Moussa married in 2009 and later premiered as the stars of Flip or Flop in 2013. The couple shares two children: a daughter, Taylor, born in 2010 and a son, Brayden, born in 2015. The couple split in 2016 and legally filed for divorce in 2017. The divorce was finalized in 2018. After the split, they continued to work together on Flip or Flop, even as both moved on to new relationships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2021, there was a report of a volatile incident between the exes on the show’s set, which led to speculation about the future of Flip or Flop. It’s alleged that El Moussa referred to Haack as a “washed-up loser,” and then compared her to his new wife, Heather Rae Young. “It’s called winning,” he is alleged to have yelled at his ex, adding, “The world knows you’re crazy!”

El Moussa eventually opened up about that explosive argument, offering his take on the matter. Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, El Moussa said very candidly, “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.” He went on to share a little personal insight into his relationship with Haack, and explained how the heated exchange came to be.

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” El Moussa said. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.”