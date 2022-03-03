Heather Rae Young Reveals She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are on the move. According to PEOPLE, El Moussa and Young are building a home near where her family lives. The couple’s current building plans come months after they wed in Montecito, California.

Young chronicled their plans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She noted that they purchased land near her parents’ home and they’re ready to leave their own mark on her hometown. In the video that the Selling Sunset star shared, she and El Moussa’s children Taylor and Braydon, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, can be seen playing in the house that she grew up in. The reality star captioned the video by writing that they had been enjoying “crazy family time for ski week.”

“Fun little fact: I grew up in this house & [El Moussa] & I bought the lot 2 doors down that we are currently designing & building a mountain house,” Young continued. She added that they “bought a cute little cabin 3 doors down from where I grew up.” Clearly, Young and El Moussa are looking forward to making more memories as a married couple. In addition to sharing the news about their new home, Young also shared an update on the couple’s plans to have another child.

On Tuesday, she gave her fans a “fertility update” on Instagram and shared that she and El Moussa have “four embryos that are saved right now.” Young wrote that “three are the same gender and they’re all very strong. The fourth one is not as strong so we probably won’t ending [sic] using that one but we’re really happy with the results and I’m so relieved.” Back in December, Young explained why she wanted to be open about her fertility journey. While she said that she “struggled” with whether she wanted to share such personal information, she decided to do so in order to help anyone else who is going through a similar situation.

“Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women’s experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys,” Young wrote on Instagram. “This is something I think can be really empowering.” She added, “I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it’s a subject that’s not talked about enough. So I’ll be sharing bits and pieces of my journey and I hope you all can benefit from it and feel empowered by it.”