Hugely Popular HGTV Series Is Ending: ‘End of an Era’

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have flipped their last flop for HGTV. The former couple has decided to end their long-running HGTV series Flip or Flop after the show’s current season ends next week. The series debuted in 2013 and ran 10 seasons.

“I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade,” Haack told PEOPLE Thursday. “It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud. The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “ups and downs” Haack referred to include the many changes in their personal lives that audiences saw. Their second child, son Brayden, was born during the show’s run, and the two divorced in 2017. Even after their divorce was finalized in January 2018, they continued working together professionally. El Moussa and Tarek were married for eight years and are also parents to daughter Taylor.

Haack later married English TV host Ant Anstead, but the marriage lasted less than two years. She is now engaged to realtor Joshua Hall. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun, and creative environments,” Haack told PEOPLE. “I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

HGTV confirmed that the show is coming to an end. The network is also home to the spinoffs Christina on the Coast and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa also commented on the show coming to an end on Instagram. El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young last year.

“You guys have been with us through it all-you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between… but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next,” El Moussa wrote. “With only TWO episodes left, we’ve definitely saved the best for last!”

Haack shared a photo of herself and El Moussa with the Flip or Flop crew on Instagram, calling it “bittersweet” to announce the “end of an era.” She went on to thank the fans for their longtime support of the show and the crew for making it all possible. “It’s been a wild ride to say the least,” Haack wrote. “I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned.”

Flip or Flop saw El Moussa and Haack buy homes to be renovated, then sell to customers. The original series was such a success that HGTV ordered spin-offs set in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Chicago, and Nashville. Like most HGTV shows, Flip or Flop is available to stream on discovery+ or at HGTV.com.