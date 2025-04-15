‘Southern Charm’ Star Announces Exit After Season 10

Taylor Ann Green is exiting Southern Charm after four seasons.

Less than a month after Leva Bonaparte announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the Bravo show, Green announced that she would also be stepping away from Southern Charm after Season 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A bittersweet announcement; but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year,” Taylor, 30, wrote on Instagram Monday. “These past 5 years with NBC and Bravo have been some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life. I will forever be thankful to the network, production teams, Bravo family and all the fans for ultimately cheering me on to where I am today.”

(Photo by: Michelle Watt/Bravo)

Calling her time on Southern Charm a “wild rollercoaster but an incredible one to say the least,” Green wrote that she was “so excited” to focus on her new Reset Athletic company “and all the exciting things that my business partner and I have been working on to continue to bring our dream into reality.”

Green first appeared on Season 7 of Southern Charm while dating Shep Rose, and would go on to document her breakup with the show’s original cast member before going on to find love again with Gaston Rojas.

“Thank you again to everyone who has loved and supported me throughout this journey,” Green concluded, “and another grand cheers to the greatest ones out there @nbc @bravotv @haymaker.east & @bravoandy for an exceptional reality TV ride. All my love.”

Ryan Albert, Taylor Ann Green, Salley Carson, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, Jarrett Thomas, Molly O’Connell, Leva Bonaparte on Southern Charm Season 10. (Photo by: Michelle Watt/Bravo)

Bonaparte previously announced ahead of Season 11 filming that she would no longer appear on Southern Charm after four seasons as a full-time cast member, but would continue in her role on Southern Hospitality.

“I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys,” she announced on Instagram on March 26. “And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me!”

Bravo has yet to announce the Season 11 cast of Southern Charm, but longtime cast members Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy are all expected to return.