'Southern Charm' Couple Breaks Up: 'He'll Regret This'

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have called it quits. They dated for two years, but Rose, 42, was unfaithful during their relationship. Rose admitted to texting and kissing another woman during last year's cast reunion.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one insider told PEOPLE Wednesday. Another source said Green, 27, was "incredibly hurt" and "knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her," not one who is selfish. "He'll regret this," the second source said. Representatives for the Bravo stars have not commented.

During the last cast reunion, Rose told host, Andy Cohen, that he texted another woman while still dating Green. "It was an old flame," he said. "And I kissed a girl in a stairwell, but that's all it was." In an earlier episode, Green wasn't happy to see Rose so excited after a pregnancy scare without wondering how she felt.

"You're gonna high five to my pain and misery?" Green asked her boyfriend. "You didn't even ask how I felt. You just thought, like, 'Oh, no, there was a scare. What am I gonna do?' Like, you haven't ever really said, 'If you things were to ever happen, you can trust in me.'"

This led to an overarching discussion about their future together. Green said she didn't think Rose was a "save bet," since he told her he did not want to get married. Green would rather be married before getting pregnant, she told the cameras. "But I don't know how much he would step up to the bat, which is really s—ty," she said.

Rose didn't really help his case. "The minute you tell me I need to do something a certain way, I will do the exact opposite... but I want you," he told her in the episode. If Green wants a commitment, they would "cross that bridge when we come to it."

It appears that the decision to go their separate ways was recent, since Rose told PEOPLE things were still good between them, even if a Southern Charm trailer showed there were difficulties between them. He told the magazine the cameras were really responsible for the strains in their relationship. Rose even praised Green for helping him break his bachelor habits.

"Honestly, the show can be a real big microscope," Rose told the magazine. "As much as it can be embarrassing...it also forces you to really look at yourself. I think I've come a long way. I'm basically an old man now, I guess. I'm coming to grips with that."

In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish before the breakup reports surfaced, Rose said he needed to figure out if he wanted to get married or not. "I mean, I'm in a good headspace in that regard, by the way. I've really been thinking a lot about it," he said. "I think that's the only reason I'd get married, is to have a family. Taylor would be, like, the best mom in the world. I can already tell that."

Rose has been a member of the main Southern Charm cast since the show launched on Bravo in March 2014. Green joined as a full cast member in 2020, the same year she began dating Rose. The show airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available on Peacock the next day.