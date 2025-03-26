Leva Bonaparte is exiting Southern Charm after four seasons on the Bravo show.



The restauranteur announced she would be stepping back ahead of the upcoming Season 10 reunion of the Bravo show, debuting on Thursday, March 27.

“Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun -I’ll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of moments from the season. “I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys. And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me!”

The Charleston businesswoman, who shares son Lamar Jr. with husband Lamar Bonaparte, joked that while she doesn’t have a “very salacious personal life” to share, she does “have a lot going on,” adding, “And frankly I’m working on some pretty cool stuff that I hope to share more of soon!”

The reality personality went on, “I love my friends on Charm [and] wish them the best and I’ll show up when they need me — maybe you’ll see me at a party or two throughout their new season!”



Bonaparte confirmed that she would continue to appear on the Southern Charm spinoff Southern Hospitality “in full force” as she focuses her energy on her restaurants and “the show that has really found its footing this year thanks to the fans, the bravo bloggers and the GOAT network @nbc @bravotv!”

She concluded, “So this isn’t TV goodbye! Just maybe a you’ll see me a little less! love yall!”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Bonaparte’s Southern Charm co-stars wished her well in the comment section, with Venita Aspen writing, “So proud of you and everything that’s coming for you! I love you!” Rodrigo Reyes added, “Leva, my incredible friend, I am so very proud of you!” as Mia Alario chimed in, “The BOSS LADY! the end of an era but your next chapter is going to be bigger than ever.”

Bonaparte has been a guest on Southern Charm since its start in 2014 but was upgraded on the show to a main cast member in Season 7 back in 2020. She has been largely absent during the ongoing 10th season of the show, appearing in just a few scenes ahead of the upcoming season reunion, which kicks off Thursday, March 27 on Bravo.



