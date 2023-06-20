'Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green Breaks Her Silence on Brother's Death

Taylor Ann Green has broken her silence on her brother Worth's passing a week after the Southern Charm star's family confirmed his death at the age of 36. Green took to Instagram Monday to share a number of photos with her brother, writing that she would miss his "goofiness," "bear hugs" and "infectious laugh."

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind. June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home," she wrote. "We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh." Green wrote that she will always admire "the steadfast love" Worth had for his family, countless friends, girlfriend and Jesus Christ. "You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day," she continued.

The Bravo star concluded with the Groucho Marx quote, "Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in." Green also noted that Worth was preparing to "embark on a new adventure" with her father and the charity Terra Firma, which aims to eliminate dirt floors in Latin America. In lieu of flowers, the family asks mourners to donate in honor of Worth to that charity.

Green's ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, commented his own literary remembrance of Worth. "I could say so much about knowing and loving Worth. But i think this [Jack Kerouac] quote encapsulates him quite nicely ... the only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes 'Awww!'"

Green's fellow Southern Charm co-stars Leva Bonaparte, Olivia Flowers and Naomi Olindo also shared their condolences. "So sorry Taylor!" the Southern Hospitality star wrote, as Flowers added, "What a loss. I'm so sorry Taylor." Olindo noted, "I am so so deeply sorry Taylor. That pain is like no other. Love you very much."

Green's message came just a week after her sister, Catie King, announced their brother's passing on social media June 12. "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for," King wrote alongside a slideshow of photos. "This family will never be the same. 'I love you to the moon and back.'" Her family went on to issue a public statement later that week. "Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," the family told PEOPLE. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends." The statement continued: "Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."