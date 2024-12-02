‘Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Calls out ‘Jealous’ Season 10 Newcomer Salley Carson (Exclusive)

Taylor Ann Green is feeling the love in Southern Charm Season 10 – and she’s not letting anyone get in the way of her romance with boyfriend Gaston Rojas. Green opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Thursday, Dec. 5 premiere of the Bravo show, teasing the drama that’s to come with “jealous” newbie Salley Carson, who has a history with Rojas of her own.

Coming off of an emotional ninth season, Green told PopCulture she wanted to focus on “mending those relationships” that had been damaged this year following her “life-changing” experience with therapy. “I was definitely nervous just because of the way that we left off last season,” Green confessed. “I felt very secluded from the women of the group specifically. So I really wanted to focus on mending those relationships.”

Standing in the way of some of those friendships being repaired, however, was Green’s relationship with Rojas, with whom she celebrated her first anniversary in September. Having previously dated Shep Rose on the show, Green noted she’s sharing “just a tad” bit of her relationship with Rojas on camera. “Just from past experiences, I find it best to keep your relationship off-camera anyways,” she told PopCulture. “This one’s a keeper, so I definitely want to make sure that we keep that safe space safe.”

Despite her intentions going in, Green’s relationship became the subject of conversation after all, with newcomer Salley Carson claiming a romantic history with both Rojas and Rose.

“I don’t mean this to be in a condescending way,” Green shrugged, “[but] I found it kind of weird or strange how [Salley] was connected to the group.” While she “really could care less” about Carson’s hookup with Rose, Green did take issue with how The Bachelor alum approached her history with Rojas.

“When you’re trying to come for my person … that doesn’t vibe with me,” she said. “I’m a very happy person and I’m in a very happy relationship. And so someone who’s trying to come in and damage that and try to play this narrative of the nice girl that’s coming in and trying to have someone’s back … I don’t know you. So when you’re coming in like this, it just seems like you’re trying to ruin something because you’re jealous of it.”

She continued, “It’s very interesting to watch the dynamic between people who do know him, the people who don’t know him, and then the people who kind of want to watch our relationship fizzle.” The people “who are trying to come in between us or try to damage that connection that we have – I find it silly and I find it funny,” she added. “There seems to be a little bit of jealousy here. So I’m just going to let it slide.”

Southern Charm Season 10 also features returning cast members Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith also return for the new season, along with new cast members that also include Molly O’Connell and Ryan Albert.

Southern Charm Season 10 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.