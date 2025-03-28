Craig Conover Admits He’s Dating Someone Following Paige DeSorbo Split

Craig Conover has moved on from Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star, 36, confirmed on the Thursday, March 27, edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he is dating again after splitting from the Summer House star in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very happy,” Conover said, confirming that he is not dating his Bravo co-star Salley Carson after an audience member called out. “No, it’s not Salley,” he said. “Sorry, I heard someone say that.”



The reality personality also explained that he’s only seeing one special someone during this time, telling Andy Cohen, “When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time. I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways and everything happens for a reason.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Conover and DeSorbo announced in December 2024 that they had split the month before after three years together. Since then, Bravo viewers have watched the couple’s relationship issues play out on both Summer House and Southern Charm, although Conover confessed on WWHL that he was “surprised” when DeSorbo left him.



“I think I’m just kind of focused on moving forward,” he said, adding, “Her side of things convinced her that the break-up was going to go a certain way and through choices she made after the break-up, things turned on her.” The Sewing Down South founder went on, “I haven’t done anything except try to move on with my life. I’m really happy in the chapter that I’m in.”

Conover then turned on DeSorbo and her “band of friends” from Summer House of directing “vitriol” his way, despite previously having friendships with him. “I want to encourage America to never act like [them]. I think it’s disgusting,” he said.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

DeSorbo also recently opened up about her decision to call off her relationship during the Summer House After Show, saying, “Looking back on it now, probably from the jump, did we have great communication? Probably not.”



She continued, “I think Craig very much gave me like the… because I am more straightforward and stern and I don’t sugarcoat as much, it was like, ‘You’re harsh.’ So I would kind of have to stay more quiet when he would voice his opinions because he would always take it as a personal attack.”