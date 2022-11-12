'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Screams at Christine

Kody Brown is not handling the dissolution of his Sister Wives marriage to Christine very well. The former spiritual wife of the reality star decided to walk away from her relationship of 26 years, with Kody Brown letting his anger take over in the latest episode.

According to PEOPLE, an exclusive clip from this week's episode shows Kody Brown yelling, fighting tears and calling her decision a "knife in the kidneys" and claiming she never treated fellow sister wife, Robyn, also Kody Brown's legal wife, "like dirt from the very beginning."

Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving https://t.co/viXzna7XFl — People (@people) November 10, 2022

"That's the relationship you have with her. That's the reason I'm angry," Brown tells his wives during a heated discussion. Fellow wives Meri and Janelle stay quiet but also look both upset and full of emotion at the moment. "That's the reason I'm pissed off. Is because you never tried to have a really good relationship with these people. It's vomiting out of me. Because I've sat here with it just like, 'Christine, try and do this.' You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me, but you wouldn't even have a decent one with them."

Christine Brown made her decision to leave Kody Brown and their spiritual marriage in November 2021, relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah, and living there with her daughter with Kody Brown, Truely, 12. The couple also shares Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19. Kody Brown has 18 total children between his four wives.

While Christine Brown denies treating anybody in her family like crap, she did admit that Robyn was a reason for her departure from the marriage. But her issues were only due to Kody Brown's favoritism to his legal wife.

"I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work," she admitted. "I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best. If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK – I can't do anything about that. Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn't with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids' hearts. I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them."

Kody Brown plays the victim card heavily in the upcoming episode, almost crying at times while talking about the wasted "sacrifices" he made over the years. "The accountability is what I've been asking for here. And you are running away rather than being accountable. You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you. You're out of my house' instead of actually asking the relationships work and trying," Kody Brown says. "If you're not trying to be your best self in this relationship and in this family, then you are wasting your time. Marriage is a call to be better than you are. Plural marriage is a higher call."

Despite his claims the family is now broken, it seems healthy enough between the Sister Wives that enjoy each other's company. Christine and Janelle are bonding, while Meri Brown is fuming that her fellow sister wife is gone, something she hasn't been able to execute herself. Keep up with the latest developments when Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.