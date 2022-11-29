'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Was Missing From Janelle's Thanksgiving Photos

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a fun Thanksgiving photo last week, and there was one person missing. Kody Brown was nowhere to be found, inspiring speculation that Janelle, 53, might be the next of Kody's wives to leave him. Christine Brown, 50, became the first in November 2021.

"Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends," Janelle captioned the photo, which showed herself and all of her children gathered together. The TLC star also thanked her son, Logan Brown, and Logan's wife, Michelle Petty, for hosting the dinner. Logan and Petty married in October. Kody did not appear in the photos from Logan's wedding that Janelle posted either.

Kody, 53, and Janelle have been in a "spiritual union" since January 1993. Aside from Logan, 28, they have five other children: Maddie, 27; Hunter, 25; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21; and Savanah, 17. Maddie married Caleb Brush in 2016 and they share two children. Kody is also in a spiritual union with his first legal wife, Meri Brown, and is legally married to Robyn Brown.

Christine was in a spiritual union with Kody for 27 years before they split in November 2021. Janelle has remained close friends with Christine, and the split has been the source of drama during the ongoing season of Sister Wives. in the Nov. 27 episode, Kody told the cameras that he was "struggling so much" with the divorce from Christine, and said it was "poisoning" his relationships with Janelle and Robyn.

"It's probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn," Kody said, via Us Weekly. "I think that's because I haven't figured out what I am when we're not this family. I'm out of my frame and I'm out of my purpose. I'm spiritually off course. I'm a mess."

During the same episode, Janelle said there were "no rules" and "no guidelines" for how the family can move forward after Christine left. "I don't think any of us knows what goes on now," she said. Kody later told the cameras that the situation has been "less than a picnic,", especially with Janelle living on their Coyote Pass property.

Janelle also accused Kody of trying to keep her in the family because of her "buying power," notes Entertainment Tonight. In the Nov. 27 episode, the sale of Christine's old house in Arizona did not work out, so Kody suggested Janelle buy it instead of continuing construction on a house on the Coyote Pass property. Kody and Janelle argued, with Janelle standing firm on her position that she wanted a new house to call her own. The preview for the Dec. 4 episode showed the two continue to clash. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.