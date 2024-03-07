'Sister Wives': Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before His Death Revealed by Police

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown was worried about her son Garrison Brown before his death at the age of 25. According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, including TMZ, Garrison, whom Brown shared with Kody Brown, sent several concerning final texts before his death, prompting his mother to send his brother Gabe to check on him.

"I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," Garrison wrote in one text allegedly sent to several people who work for the Brown family, Brown told police. Brown said after learning of the text, she texted Garrison herself, and the two texted for a few minutes until Garrison stopped responding. Concerned for him, Brown contacted her other children – she shares five other kids with Kody – to check on Garrison. Her 22-year-old son Gabriel "Gabe" Brown volunteered.

When Gabe arrived at Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Arizona Tuesday morning, he discovered his brother dead and called 911. According to TMZ, Garrison was found holding a handgun. Although the Brown family has not shared his cause or manner of death, previous reports stated that based on preliminary findings, the cause of death was an apparent suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the police report, Garrison lived with three roommates. Some of his roommates told police they "heard a pop on Monday night," though they did not think it was a gunshot and "none of them" checked on Garrison. They did not realize Garrison had passed away until Gabe discovered his brother's body and called 911.

In a joint statement, Brown and Kody, who have been estranged since splitting in 2022, said they "are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown." They remembered their son as "a bright spot in the lives of all who knew" him, adding, "his loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010 alongside his various siblings, his mother and father, and Kody's other wives – Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown. Garrison was estranged from his father, their strained relationship documented on the latest season on the TLC series, and moved out of his parents' Las Vegas home to Flagstaff, Arizona, due to disagreements over Kody's strict COVID-19 rules. Along with Garrison and Gabe, Brown and Kody share Madison, Logan, Hunter, and Savannah.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.