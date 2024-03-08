Is 'Sister Wives' Still Filming After Robert Garrison Brown's Death?

Despite the unexpected tragic death of Robert Garrison Brown, the Sister Wives cast continues to film for the TLC reality series, per a report from The Sun. Janelle Brown and Kody Brown confirmed their son's death on Tuesday, March 5. Robert was 25 and died from a reported suicide and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle, 54, wrote on Instagram. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Janelle reportedly became alarmed after the cast and crew received text messages from her son. TMZ reports on the day before his death, Robert sent a group text that read: "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." His mother was alerted, though she wasn't on the thread, and notified his brother to check on him after their text communication ceased. His brother ultimately discovered him at his home. Ironically, Robert lived with roommates, who later revealed they heard a pop but didn't suspect anything of it and never checked on Robert. He'd reportedly dealt with alcohol issues.

Though the family may be mourning, work continues. "The family is normally always filming, whether it's [with] actual cameras or on their phones," a source told The Sun. "As sad as it is, [Garrison's] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming." TLC has not confirmed such.

Robert and Kody were said to be estranged at the time of Robert's death. "TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to [Garrison]," The Sun's source added. "I can't imagine any of this won't be filmed. I just don't know how far this will go and how deep the family will get."