'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody and Janelle's Son Garrison

The Sister Wives family is speaking out in support of Janelle and Kody Brown after the death of the former couple's 25-year-old son, Robert Garrison Brown. Janelle and Kody announced Garrison's passing on March 5, writing in a joint statement on social media that they were "deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," the TLC stars, who confirmed the end of their polygamous marriage in December 2022, continued. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Janelle's former sister wife Meri Brown, who also ended her relationship with Kody in 2022 after 32 years, reposted Janelle and Kody's statement, writing alongside it, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" Kody and Christine Brown's 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron similarly reposted the statement to her Story, writing, "I love you bro." Neither Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021, nor Robyn Brown, who remains married to Kody, have publicly addressed Garrison's death at this time.

Tuesday, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers had responded that day to a report of a "death inside a home," confirming that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide. Hernandez's statement continued, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Kody's declining relationship with his children was a major part of recent Sister Wives seasons, as Gabriel said on the TLC show he was "met with just a wall" over his father's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us," he said.

"I have worried about my boys' mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he's also the kid who doesn't say anything," Janelle agreed in a confessional interview, adding that Garrison "just seems angry or sadder, like, he's not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.