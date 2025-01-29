‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Drops a Bombshell on Kyle Richards Over Texts to Her Ex — and We’re Locked In

It’s all coming down to a simple choice on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Dorit Kemsley gives Kyle Richards an ultimatum after learning her friend has been texting her ex more than just jokes and memes. But can Kyle come back from her texting faux pas with Dorit and her fellow castmates? Oh, the tangled webs we weave when we are not open and honest. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 9, “Beachy Keen”.

We kicked off this week’s episode with Kyle kind of having calmed down after her storm-out at Bozoma Saint John’s house last week — and she feels pretty ganged up on. “I can honestly say, in all these years in this group, this is the worst I have ever felt,” she says in a confessional. “And I just don’t have the strength in me to keep doing this.” (Now that’s a bit ironic if we look back on past seasons, but we’ll get to that in a minute.)

Dorit and Boz are also breaking down what happened, and Dorit says that despite what Kyle insisted at the spa day, she had opened up to her about her marital issues with Paul “PK” Kemsley on- and off-camera all last season. “Kyle continues to lie,” Boz says. “She’s lying about the depth of her relationship with PK, and what she’s saying about Dorit. She’s clearly lying about the depth of her knowledge about what’s going on in PK and Dorit’s marriage.”

Dorit also shares with us how her separation went down, revealing it was PK’s sponsor who actually suggested it — and she’s still not sure if that was actually the sponsor’s idea or part of PK’s big plan. “Who the f—k have I been married to?” she wonders.

Back in damage control central with Kyle, she gathers Garcelle Beauvai, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke together for an apology dinner, where she says sorry for yelling at them and storming out. But what Sutton really wants to hear is Kyle saying sorry for holding herself to a different standard than the other ladies — and cue the montage of Kyle demanding her castmates be open and honest in past seasons.

Kyle isn’t gonna give her that though, and Erika does point out that she’s going through a tough time with her own marriage to Mauricio Umansky, so I was a little like “let the mouse go” for now, Sutton. But I did love Sutton saying this: “[Kyle] wants to know that she has allies. But I will tell you this. Erika might be a minion, but Garcelle and Sutton, we are not minions.”

With that all in place, we’re going to Garcelle’s beach house for cute little beach day – after a depressing update from Dorit about her son Jagger, who has heard rumblings that his parents might be getting divorced, and after Sutton rudely interrupts that update to tell everyone they need to hit the road. You could set a watch by these ladies, I love it.

Once they’re at the beach, Dorit takes the chance to pull Kyle away for a one-on-one conversation, and here’s where she drops the bombshell, her divorce ultimatum: you can be my friend or you can be PK’s — or you can do a little of both and tell me things PK says that might be helpful in this divorce. As Dorit puts it in a confessional, ‘Be a girlfriend. Show some loyalty. Be a girl’s girl. You know that girl’s girl that you always talk about being? Show me!”

An uncomfortable Kyle kind of stays the centrist though, she said she’s not picking sides and she’d never speak poorly of either of them to each other. But Dorit points out if that’s how she wants to be, she needs to put in the work to repair their friendship first and “start earning back trust.”

I wonder how that’s gonna go over?

