‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Confronts Kyle Richards About Texting Her Ex — and It’s Explosive

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back! It’s been a minute, but here we are with a new episode — and a new explosive fight between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley…and Sutton Stracke. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 6, “Venom in the Viper Room.”

We start the episode wholesomely enough, we meet Bozoma Saint John’s boyfriend, and they’re cute together — even if they have to do long-distance between San Diego and Beverly Hills *sniff *.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne is preparing for the release of her new single by bringing in a celebrity designer to fix up her home, and he acts like it’s basically a highway underpass, despite it being nicer than half of the houses we’ve seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County. But that’s why we watch Housewives!

We also got this really heartfelt moment with Garcelle Beauvais’ family as she celebrates her new beach house being completed. Garcelle also looks back on her long road with son Oliver, getting teary as she recalls having to give him tough love when he was homeless and experiencing addiction.

“This was the tough love that we had to do so that hopefully, that’s the thing that changes things,” Garcelle shared. “That’s the thing, if he can’t see his brothers, he can’t see us, he can’t come to the house. And I think for Oliver, it was that.” Thankfully, Oliver is now in a really good place, he’s on a good path as a father, and his whole journey was making me genuinely emotional to watch.

Most of this episode was the Dorit show though, which is kind of the theme of the season — and I have no problem with it! Dorit is mad at Sutton for kind of kicking her while she was down at Kyle’s party the other week, telling her she was so angry because her life is in shambles. Dorit is also mad at Kyle for bringing in Camille Grammer to ambush her at that same party, and for texting her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, as their nice little cordial separation has turned not so nice and cordial.

With that, the stage is set for a major fight, and it’s all going down at Erika’s single release party at the iconic Viper Room. First, Sutton confronts Boz for her use of the word “weaponize” the other night in reference to what she said to Dorit. And Boz cuts right to the point, she says that while Sutton might not have intended to hurt Dorit, she did, and that’s what matters. I loved Boz cutting through the classic Housewives semantics argument, and, interestingly, she’s starting to feel a little prickly about Sutton’s true intentions.

Next up on the lineup of arguments, Dorit confronts Kyle about texting PK, and Kyle says they’re just joking around. “My friendship with PK is memes and jokes,” Kyle explains. “You know, he doesn’t share anything about your relationship or anything that’s going on. We don’t talk like that. It’s literally, like memes and jokes and things like that, and that’s it.”

Dorit thinks that’s a meme too far though, especially when she and Kyle are not good. Kyle insists she’s a “girl’s girl” and would always side with Dorit when it comes down to it, but Dorit isn’t convinced. And Kyle’s starting to question her loyalties too, asking in a confessional, “Where did this come from? We had already made up, and I felt really good about our friendship, and now she has to go dig this up so she can have something. Are you kidding me, Dorit? I’m going to be really honest, PK has been a better friend to me than she has lately.”

Enter Sutton, who decides to jump in and tell Dorit she can’t “shelter” her kids from the realities of their parents’ divorce forever. Even if Sutton meant well, it’s Housewives rule no. 1 not to bring up the kids, and with what Sutton said to Dorit the other week…yeah it doesn’t land well. So Sutton decides that she and Dorit just aren’t friends anymore, which I don’t think they ever really were. Glad it’s clear now.

Kyle then brings it back to her fight with Dorit. Kyle tells her that she’s done doing this back-and-forth with their friendship. But via Housewives rule no. 2, Kyle raised her voice, so now the argument is about that. “Stop f—king raising your voice at me. You don’t get to speak to me that way,” Dorit shouts as the two women devolved into a screaming match. And with that, we fade to a “to be continued…” screen until next week.

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.



