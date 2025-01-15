‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Accused of Lying as Texts to Dorit Kemsley’s Ex Revealed

Kyle Richards is bringing receipts — but I’m not sure they’re proving what she wants them to prove. Let’s just say the drama between Kyle and Dorit Kemsley over her texts to Paul “PK” Kemsley is just ramping up. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 7, “What the Chuck?”

We’re picking up the drama back in the Viper Room, and veins are popping, heads are bobbing and fingers are pointing as Kyle and Dorit continue to go back and forth over the jokes and memes Kyle is apparently sending PK amid his separation from Dorit. Garcelle does try to diffuse the situation, but Dorit is too activated for bonding, so she just ends up storming out.

The next day Kyle gets together with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais for a little country club day as they look back on the venom of the Viper Room. Kyle seems a little perturbed that both Sutton and Garcelle agree they wouldn’t be OK with a friend texting their ex mid-split, and she’s even more perturbed when Sutton brings up infidelity in regards to Kyle’s own separation from Mauricio Umansky.

I mean there have been rumors forever that there was cheating in their marriage, and Kyle has even alluded to it, but no one ever just says it. Kyle shuts Sutton down quickly by kind of deflecting to the women sliding in Mo’s DMs last season but that’s not what Sutton was talking about, she insists to the cameras later.

Meanwhile, Dorit meets up with Erika Jayne for their side’s debrief, and Dorit says that part of the reason she’s weirded out about Kyle and PK texting is because it feels secretive — and Kyle’s big reaction the night before didn’t dispel that feeling.

Over with Bozoma Saint John, she’s having fibroid surgery so that she and her boyfriend could potentially have their first kid together. It’s big stuff, so of course five hours after she gets back from her procedure, Kyle is there to talk about Dorit! Kyle calls Dorit manipulative and even brings up the comments people have made about Dorit being too touchy-feely with Mauricio in the past as a reason she shouldn’t be facing backlash for texting PK. But Boz clocks her right away, she thinks that Kyle seems to be digging herself a deeper hole the more she protests about how appropriate her texts were.

Plus, I’m not sure who is doing the manipulating right now. During Garcelle, Erika, Sutton, and Kyle’s Chuck E. Cheese outing (yes they have a pizza party for Erika at Chuck E. Cheese), Kyle breaks out her phone to show a text between herself and PK that is not receipt-ing like she wants it to.

“I know you have a lot of friends but I am also one and here if you need me. I’ve never repeated anything you have ever shared with me and never would. (Meaning you can trust me always),” the text read. “Will keep sending memes and won’t forget laughing emojis.”

Well, that’s not a meme or a joke…and the other ladies are noticing Kyle’s words aren’t exactly lining up. “So they have shared things about Dorit or relationship[s] or whatever that no one else knows about,” Garcelle notes in a confessional. “All this time, Kyle is really defending that it’s just memes. It’s not all true.”

Garcelle then brings the news to Boz, who clocks the inconsistencies too. “So, Kyle doesn’t know the definition of friendship and she doesn’t know the definition of ain’t nothing going on,” Boz says in her own confessional. “Because, clearly, there’s something going on. This is proof of that. She is actively talking to PK in a way that is not superficial. That’s not what she told me. So she lied.”

Now who’s gonna tell Dorit?

