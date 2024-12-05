‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Goes Off on Kyle Richards

Dorit Kemsley is giving me everything on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as she takes on Kyle Richards during a girls’ trip gone wrong…or right, depending on how you look at it. Either way, I don’t know if this friendship can weather this storm. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 3, “Life’s a Beach.”

We start this episode with a montage of Kathy Hilton personally delivering the most over-the-top suitcase invitations to the ladies – for a trip two hours away in Oceanside. Evite hates her. Kathy hopes that Dorit and Kyle can mend their friendship on this trip, but little does she know that things are only going to get worse.

Dorit is clearly not over her fight with Kyle at Sutton Stracke’s party, especially with Erika Jayne admitting she thinks Kyle’s being a little too sensitive about the BravoCon moment Kyle cited as the reason for her iciness towards Dorit. Dorit isn’t backing down like she normally does though, she says there have been loads of times Kyle has cut her out for no reason.

So as the ladies head off on their big trip, Dorit has to find a new bestie – Bozoma Saint John, she’s tagging you in for divorce trauma dumping. As much as I’m enjoying Dorit and Kyle’s little schism, I do wish they could talk with one another about their mutual splits from their respective husbands, Paul “PK” Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky, because they’re both going through it this episode. They have so much in common right now, and of course, this is the time they’re not speaking.

The drama all goes down at a cast dinner, however. Dorit tells Kyle that she’s really hurt by the way she’s been treating her, and she is kind of throwing middleman Erika under the bus saying she sided with her about the BravoCon incident. It was a deer in headlights moment for sure. If I was Erika I would want to stay out this.

Especially because Kyle is now coming in with these wild examples of times she said Dorit damaged their friendship, like when she didn’t stand up for Teddi Mellencamp at BravoCon after Kyle was asked by the audience why she was inflicting the ex-Housewife on us still. Dorit didn’t stand up for Teddi in that moment, but how is that Dorit’s fault? She didn’t even have the mic. And it’s Teddi, so come on.

I think the real heart of the issue was that Dorit showed everyone Kyle’s “manipulative text message” sent the night before last season’s reunion after months of icing her out. Could this ALL be over Dorit pushing back against Kyle? Cause she’s really pushing back now, telling Kyle “time for you to f-king listen” after being called out for having “two ears and one mouth for a reason.”

We end the episode with a “to be continued…” and I’ve got chills!

