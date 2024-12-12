‘RHOBH’: Sutton Stracke Jumps Into Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s Fight

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 girls’ trip to Oceanside continues to go off the rails. Sutton Stracke jumps into Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s huge fight, Kathy Hilton uses an eyeshadow brush to brush her teeth, and even more unexpectedly, Kyle offers up what appears to be a pretty sincere apology. And Teddi Mellencamp gets brought up again. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 4, “Twisted Sisterhood.”

We pick up Tuesday’s episode back in the thick of Kyle and Dorit’s fight, in which Dorit points out what even the biggest Kyle stan has to admit — Kyle has one set of rules for everyone else and another for herself. For example, when Dorit joked about Kyle’s fashion show, she got iced out for six months, but when Kyle joked about Dorit’s Buca di Beppo room, she said Dorit needed to get over it. And yes, we’re going all the way back to the Buca di Beppo room — that’s how you know this is a good Housewives fight.

Kyle then brings up that she’s had a really tough past couple of years with her separation from Mauricio Umansky and her friend’s suicide, which is super valid. But Dorit is equally valid when she says she’s given Kyle a lot of grace during this time but is fed up with being treated poorly.

Enter Sutton, who I guess got tired of just watching the back-and-forth. She points out that she has talked to Kyle about her tendency to just ice people out, and Kyle has vowed to work on it. It’s then that the fight takes a truly shocking turn — Kyle apologizes for everything! Was it sincere? Time will tell. But Dorit is losing the upper hand now because she does the signature Real Housewives “I’m sorry you were hurt” line that’s such a cop-out. And Garcelle calls it out. Dorit points out that Garcelle isn’t exactly her biggest fan in general, but both of them can be right — Garcelle can hate Dorit and Dorit can hate apologizing. Meanwhile, Kathy was either smelling a candle or holding a seance. Either way, dinner is a wrap.

The next day is a yacht day for the group, and I have to say I love Sutton having a crush on Captain Theo. Dorit does give him Sutton’s number, so we’ll have to see if this yacht turns into a Love Boat.

Speaking of Dorit and Sutton, they unexpectedly have a heart-to-heart on this boat day. Sutton can see Dorit is going through a tough time with her separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and she offers to be there for her. Even more surprising than that moment though was Dorit and Kyle totally squashing their beef, agreeing that they should be standing together during this tough time in both of their personal lives instead of fighting. I have to admit, their feud was a good one. I’m a little sad it’s over, but maybe it’s not — it’s a long season ahead.

Dorit is still bringing the drama, though. When Garcelle brings up Dorit posting a video with Kyle and Teddi singing onstage with John Mellencamp at his concert, she says it was weird Dorit would say she and Teddi aren’t that close just the night before — especially when that’s what she was mad at Kyle for doing to her last season. Dorit says she didn’t say they weren’t friends, just that they weren’t close.

It’s not that big of a deal, honestly, but the fight continues as all good Housewife fights do — in a sprinter van. Sutton brings up that Erika Jayne was kind of calling out Dorit in a stage whisper during her back-and-forth with Garcelle, saying that she wishes their group could just speak freely and work through things. Dorit, however, thinks they’re still fighting about what she said about her friendship with Teddi, which is just her missing the point altogether.

As the episode comes to an end, Garcelle brings up a good point — Teddi is going to love getting all the airtime this season. But these ladies better stop talking about her, they’re going to force Bravo to bring her back on the show, and I cannot handle that in this day and age.

