‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Storms Out After Text Message Confrontation, Breaking Fourth Wall

Are we watching the fall of Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It certainly feels like it as Kyle is forced into a corner over her texts to Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley during this week’s episode. And Kyle’s not getting out of this with a dramatic storm-out. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 8, “A Perfect Storm Out”

Kyle revealed that she and PK were sending more than just memes and jokes to one another in a revelation to Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais during last week’s episode, and in this week’s episode she’s confronted by Bozoma Saint John at this wellness day party about why she hasn’t shared that text with Dorit. Let’s just say Kyle doesn’t take the suggestion well, crying to Erika about how she feels attacked for doing something she doesn’t see as a problem.

“I’m f—ing leaving. Please, OK. I love you [Dorit] and PK and your kids and you know that. I know that you know that. I’ve been made to feel like I did something wrong — sending a text to PK. So, I said I’m gonna read this once and that is it,” Kyle sobs to the group before ultimately reading the message out loud.

“I know you have a lot of friends. I am also one, if you need me. I’ve never repeated anything you have shared with me and wouldn’t,” she reads. “I will keep sending memes, and I won’t forget the laughing emojis.”

Kyle insists there’s nothing weird about the text, but everyone is kind of questioning the line about having “never repeated anything.” But Kyle explains that with a fourth wall break — which I always love. “I don’t mean about regarding [Dorit]. I’m not talking about that,” she protests to the group, pointing at the camera crew filming the scene. “I’m talking about this, OK, which I can’t say because we’re filming and production.”

And then Bravo, Bravo, f—king Bravo, Kyle is storming off, crying, “Now I am done. I’m not going to be made to feel like I’ve done something wrong. I’ve loved you and your family. F— everybody, I’m done with this s—.” But her histrionics aren’t moving the ladies, especially Boz, who admits in a confessional that the more Kyle protests, the more she’s convinced she did something wrong.

Dorit does go after Kyle eventually, and man, she’s making a ton of sense this season. “A girl’s girl would have stopped talking to my husband without having to be asked,” Dorit tells the cameras. “A girl’s girl would have done the right thing right away.”

Dorit points out to Kyle that saying she’s “never share anything” PK had told her and promising not to share things on camera are very different statements — especially when she knows for a fact that PK and Kyle have had heart-to-hearts regarding their marital problems. “I don’t know if Kyle just got so used to just — dare I say it — lie through her teeth with me, that it’s second nature,” Dorit says in a confessional.

She also told Kyle that when she yells at her, it’s triggering, because PK would often have the “monster” come out during their marriage. “I’ve protected him for a very long time, because he’s not that person,” she tells Kyle of her estranged husband. “He’s not but he can be that person, and he is with me.”

It’s a huge revelation, but Kyle just…dismisses it? “Is Dorit taking advantage of this moment that she can paint a picture of who PK is, and he’s not here to defend himself?” she asks the cameras, which is not cool at all.

Tthe other ladies seem to be pretty over the Kyle show too. Later in the episode, Sutton points out to Garcelle that Kyle gets to freak out and yell at everyone and leave without expecting any blowback, but when Sutton had her Magic Mike freakout, she was expected to really pay a penance for it. Thinking about that double standard, Sutton declares dramatically that she is “not going to bow down at the altar of Kyle Richards.”

Even Erika is starting to waver. She’s been the most on Kyle’s side this season, channeling her ex-husband in saying no one can prove what Kyle was talking about with PK, but when asked point blank if she could support Kyle if what Dorit is saying is true, even she admits she would think her friend was wrong.

This could be the end of the RHOBH hierarchy as we know it!

