'OutDaughtered' Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

The Busbys are back on TLC! OutDaughtered returns to Tuesday nights with a brand new season on May 7, TLC just announced, and will be stacked back-to-back with more family fun and chaos when Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres a week later on May 14.

In the new season of OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle Busby are back, and they're struggling to keep up with the start of a new school year, their responsibilities at work and the antics of their all-girl quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker, as well as their oldest daughter, Blayke. With the quints learning how to read and taking on more chores around the house, Adam and Danielle are able to see which of the girls is thriving and who needs a little extra attention. Meanwhile, on top of middle school, Blayke is trying out for her school's volleyball team – and she's worried she won't make the cut.

"Adam and Danielle are a great team managing their six kids, but some days, it can be overwhelming," TLC teases. "Adam has been the main caregiver the past few years, but now that he is taking more jobs out of the house, will the Busby's have to hire additional help?" Amid all that chaos, the Busbys are also planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, having meetups with other families with multiples and even taking a time out to cheer for the Texans.

Meanwhile, the Derricos are having their own adventure as parents Deon and Karen handle life with 14 children – including four sets of naturally conceived multiples. With their eldest son Darian preparing for college, there's a whole new phase of life awaiting Karen and Deon, all while the house rattles with the pre-teen boy energy of 13-year-old Derrick, 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, and 10-year-olds Deniko and Dariz. Quintuplet girls Deonee, Daician and Daiten are also getting older and "while they may be 10, they're going on 20," TLC teases. Six-year-old "triplins" Diez and Dior have blossomed into mischievous first graders, while 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver have turned into an "extremely talkative and sassy trio."

With all those kids in the house, the Derricos search for their new dream home has become a "forever process," and is putting a "strain" on Deon and Karen's marriage. Meanwhile, "Deon is sitting on a secret that could change everything," while Deon's mom, Marian "GG" Derrico, faces a big decision regarding her chemotherapy treatments.

Also this season, "When the Derricos take a trip to the mountains, disaster strikes as Karen faces a medical emergency, forcing the Derricos to remember what is most important," TLC reveals. "Through it all, The Derricos always face life together, doubling down on all the love and fun it takes to be a unique family."

OutDaughtered returns with a brand new season on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be joined by Doubling Down With the Derricos when it premieres a week later on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.