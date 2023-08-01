'OutDaughtered' Dad Adam Busby Recruits Riley for Soccer Ball Rescue Mission in Hilarious Exclusive Sneak Peek

OutDaughtered dad Adam Busby has a very special mission for 7-year-old daughter Riley – even if she's a little hesitant to accept. The TLC father-daughter duo's soccer practice quickly goes off the rails in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode and ends with a brag-worthy story Adam and Riley will be able to share with the rest of their family.

Heading out for a soccer session with the most energetic of his quintuplet daughters with wife Danielle Busby, Adam hopes to tire out "rowdy Riley" for the night's babysitter. "While Danielle's still working on a babysitter, my mission is to make sure that rowdy Riley gets all her energy out," he confesses to the camera, "because once we go out on our dinner date tonight, I wanna make sure that that wildcard is eliminated."

Kicking the ball back and forth, Adam reflects on how important it is for him and Danielle to soak up quality time with all of their kids. "We only have so much time with them while they're young and actually wanna spend time with you," he explains. "So we look for those opportunities to, you know, do what they love to do and get out in the yard and roll around in the grass and, you know, be those kind of parents."

It's when Adam kicks the soccer ball over the fence into the neighbors' yard, however, that things go from soccer practice to secret mission. "We lost the ball. I'ma have to throw you over," Adam tells Riley, who responds quickly. "No!" Promising he can lower her over the fence easily, Adam tries to quell Riley's fears that the neighbors will see her in their yard. "They're not like monsters that live over there," he tells her. "They'll just say, 'Oh, grab the ball.' Let me lift you over. Be a team player."

Climbing up on the fence, Adam lifts his daughter up to the top, assuring her it will be easy. Lowering her down to the other yard, Riley quickly retrieves the ball before running back to her dad, who teasingly calls out, "Oh, there is a dog! I was just joking." Back over the fence, Riley reminds her dad, "I did not wanna do that," pointing out that he scraped her leg being lifted over.

"It's okay, we got the ball," he assures her, as Riley tells the camera pointedly, "I had to get it and it was really far and I got this scratch, which that burns." Adam reminds her, "But we got a cool story to tell that you jumped the fence and you had a dog chase you, and you ran, and it was like, you made it into daddy's arms just in the nick of time." Riley corrects her dad, saying, "There was no dog," as he teases, "Oh, but we could tell Mom that." OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.