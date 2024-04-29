'RHOM's Alexia Nepola 'Struggling' Amid Todd Nepola Divorce

Alexia Nepola is opening up about her divorce from husband Todd Nepola for the first time. The Real Housewives of Miami star, whose husband of less than three years filed to end their marriage on April 11, spoke candidly about "struggling" amid her divorce during the episode of her and RHOM co-star Marysol Patton's Ay Por Favor podcast that debuted Monday.

"For the first week, for the first two weeks – actually, still today, it's been three weeks, and I'm still going back in my head like, 'What happened?'" Alexia said while fighting back tears. As a "positive" person, Alexia said she's been trying to "think about all the beautiful times" with her ex, adding, "And I don't want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations ... oh, stages. Yeah. I don't even know what I'm saying. Because I find myself lost."

Crying through the podcast, Alexia said that she is "strong," even though life doesn't prepare one for everything that she's been through. "We're not born with that emotional strength, but I have it because of all my life lessons," Alexia said, admitting that while she is "struggling, "everybody's like, 'You got this. You're so strong.'" Patton added, "It pisses me off, can I tell you?" as Alexia agreed, "I'm strong, but I'm human."

News broke on April 15 about Todd's divorce filing, the same day the Bravo star took to her Instagram Story to address the sudden split. "I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage," she wrote at the time. "I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time."

Alexia and Todd tied the knot at the Eden Rock Hotel in St. Barts on Dec. 16, 2021, after their original plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come," she wrote on social media at the time after the wedding. "Thank you all for your kind wishes and love. 12.16.21"

Prior to her marriage to Todd, Alexia was married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 until 2015, when they separated. The following year, Echevarria died of a heart attack. Alexia also shares her two sons, Frankie and Peter, with ex-husband Pedro Rosello, to whom she was married from 1992 to 1996.