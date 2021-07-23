'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Celebrates Major Milestone With Husband Amid Continuing Health Issues

✖

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby and Adam Busby celebrated a big milestone on Thursday. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with Danielle posting a tribute to their life together on Instagram. The major family milestone comes amid Danielle's mysterious health issues, which were at the center of OutDaughtered Season 8. The Busbys are parents to six daughters, Blayke, 10, and 6-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

Danielle, 37, marked the special anniversary by posting a slideshow on Instagram, showing photos from the couple's early days together, through their wedding and more recent adventures together. "Happy 15yr Anniversary to us. I can’t believe the life I get to live with you Buzz," Danielle wrote. "As I look back through some of these pictures, I am in awe over the things we have gotten to do, places we have been able to travel to and most of all the beautiful girls God has given us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Busby (@dbusby)

The TLC star noted how she could never have guessed their lives would be where they are today. "We have grown up together but still love to be our 'own kid self' at times and I LOVE THAT ABOUT US," she continued. "You love to have excitement and adventure as much as I do and I freaking love it! We are complete opposites... but yet, have a lot in common."

The Busbys, who live in Texas, met in 2003 at a Target, according to a blog post on their website. They worked together for several months before Adam, 39, finally asked her to go out. When they finally did go out on that first date, Adam didn't tell her that the date also served as a birthday dinner for his sister and his parents were there. At the end of the night, he asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes. He proposed to her on Christmas Eve, and they married in 2006.

The family has been featured on TLC's OutDaughtered since 2016. The show's most recent season ended in May and covered Danielle's mysterious illness. In November 2020, Adam revealed that Danielle was taken to a hospital. In the following months, Danielle underwent several tests. The two have not shared recent updates on the illness, leaving questions unanswered until OutDaughtered returns or when the couple decides to share more information.

"I'm just like on a wave and have a lot of ups and downs and different forms of pains," Danielle told Entertainment Tonight in a March interview. "From physical pains to migraines, to numbness, to tinglings, to digestive problems, to a little bit of skin issues. It's just a bunch of random things ... but there really is no identifying conclusion to this."

According to Danielle, she might have a "possible autoimmune disease," which is "not easily defined" sometimes. "I'm just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything," she told ET. "We've always kind of lived a healthy lifestyle. I'm just trying to really look into foods and [figure out], 'How do I eat differently? Could that help with inflammation?' 'Cause there's certain foods that underline with inflammation and everything. It's really, 'How do we maintain your pain level and what you're going through until we can discover what the underlying issue is?'"