'Love & Hip Hop' Star Busted on Slew of Drug Charges: What to Know About Sukihana's Arrest

The rapper and reality star was arrested on drug charges, but smiled in her mugshot.

Rapper and Love & Hip Hop staple Sukihana was arrested last week, according to jail records. The rapper, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, was arrested in North Lauderdale, according to Local 10 News, on charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and possession of codeine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. The 32-year-old didn't appear phased in her mugshot as she flashed a smile in bright orange hair after deputies booked her into jail.

The Delaware joined the Miami franchise in 2020, where she became a fan favorite. That same year, she debuted her first mixtape, titled "Wolf P----." as for how she got her moniker, she told a publication that it's inspired by the name of a Japanese restaurant in a Delaware mall.

Additional details about Henderson's arrest weren't immediately made available. Jail records show she was being held in BSO's Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on a $7,500 bond.

According to The Root, before her arrest, she was busy promoting her latest single "Selling" featuring O.J. Da Juiceman. She's reportedly prepping for a month-long tour set to begin in May. She'd also put out a call on social media noting to fans that she's preparing to begin expanding her team with DP/camera operators, audio supervisors, production assistants, producers, and editors.

Upon joining the reality series in season three, her struggles to be taken seriously as an artist were on full display. Her "situationship" with the rapper Khaotic was a major storyline, and she also gote into violent brawls with Shay Johnson and Nikki Natural. Sukihana also appeared in the Baddies West Auditions, and Baddies East.