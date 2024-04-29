'RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Suffers Miscarriage 2 Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Monica Garcia has suffered a miscarriage just over two weeks after announcing her pregnancy. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 39, shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram Sunday, posting a black-and-white photo of her lying down in the hospital looking at an ultrasound alongside that of her hand on top of someone else's.

"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do," she wrote in the caption. "Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect."

"'There is no heartbeat' I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself," she continued. "As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed." The Bravo alum concluded by "sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems" and anyone who has "an angel baby." She wrote, "I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system. I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I'm so thankful for you."

Garcia, who starred in the most recent season of RHOSLC before being let go, announced on April 11 that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend – a man named Braxton. The reality personality is already mom to Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler. Garcia shared her pregnancy news on The Viall Files, saying that she learned she was expecting when she went to urgent care for "something totally unrelated."

When it comes to the father of her child, Garcia revealed only his first name and that she had been dating him for a year. The two certainly weren't trying to have a baby, she noted. "I literally, I was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out," she said at the time. "'Cause I'm like, 'I'm 39, there's no way.' I'm on birth control. Like, by all means, I should not be pregnant. ... It's so scary, but it's so crazy."