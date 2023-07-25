'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Tries to Help 'Perfectionist' Danielle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The holidays are feeling anything but holly jolly as Adam and Danielle Busby try to get everything for their holiday party just right. Adam tries his best to reach his wife's standards in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, but the self-described "perfectionist" can't help but sweat all the details.

Setting up a wintery backdrop outside their home, Danielle and Adam go back and forth about the proper way to attach it to the base while quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava – who were 7 at the time of filming – cause chaos with their own brand of help. "I mean, Danielle can't just throw just a normal party," Adam sighs in a confessional. "It's gotta be like a big elaborate theme and all these decorations." Danielle agrees, "I mean, it's so fun, that makes it a party. Otherwise, it's just you're having people over," teasing her husband, "Don't you love it?"

Adam notes that over the last year or so, he's been trying to "take more stuff off of Danielle's plate" to help her with her stress level as she's been struggling with an autoimmune disorder. "But I feel like anything that I try to take off of her plate, she's just gonna replace it with something else because she just likes it," Adam admits. "I don't know." Danielle confesses, "I need to stress 'cause that's what I do best."

Adding to that stress is the inclement weather that threatens to push the party inside, despite Danielle's original vision of an outdoor get-together. "I mean, I was gonna have this party outside because I don't want the house a disaster with 40 kids running around," she worries in a confessional.

Danielle admits she's a bit of a "perfectionist" if that's what people "want to call it," as Adam encourages her to take a break from all the details. "That mindset – yes, you get stuff done whenever you need to get stuff done but don't sweat all the little nitpicky BS," he advises his wife, who responds stubbornly, "And that's the way that you think, it's not me." OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.