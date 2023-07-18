'Doubling Down With the Derricos': GG Debates Stopping Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Marian "GG" Derrico is weighing her options as she continues to fight lung cancer in an emotional PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos. Deon Derrico's mother, now 73, admits to her son in the preview that she's not sure if she wants to move forward with chemotherapy treatments after doctors discovered in 2022 that the tumor in her lung had grown to a "baseball" size.

"One of the things that I had told my doctor when I first started [chemotherapy was], I'm more concerned in quality of life. Not so much quantity, but quality," GG tells the camera. "And I had laid in that bed for two days. I felt that I was lying there, suffering. That I don't want to do." Deon doesn't seem willing to accept that line of thinking from his mom, however. "Well, [the treatment] has gotten you this far," he pleads with GG, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014. "After them damn doctors told you you wouldn't live, your butt is still here to this day – after all those years ago – because fight is all you know. Now that's a fact. That's a fact, ma."

GG confesses that just the "mere thought" of another treatment is sending her to a bad place mentally, but Deon insists, "But you're still fighting, and you're still making it past the point that I was afraid you wouldn't make it to." As he gets up to embrace and comfort his emotional mother, Deon tells her, "You don't understand. ...Your strength that made me who I am. I don't want you to think that you're not a fighter."

The love of her family has been something that's gotten GG this far, but she's still not sure that moving forward with chemotherapy is right for her. "I feel very loved knowing that my family supports me 100%. My son has been there for me ever since he was big enough to walk," she says in a confessional. "But right now, I'm still not really sure that I'm going to continue with the treatments. It just don't seem like it should make me feel as bad as it does." Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.