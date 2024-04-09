'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Doubling Down With the Derricos is back on TLC for a fifth season. The series follows longtime couple, Deon and Karen Derrico raising their 14 children. Their family is comprised of multiple sets of multiples. In season 5, fans will witness the family coping with some big changes in their lives, including buying and renovating a new home, and their aging children. Their oldest daughter, Darian, is preparing to head off to college, and their teen and pre-teen boys are "girl crazy," as Deon explains. The family includes include Derrick, 13, and twins Dallas and Denver, 12. The quintuplets—boys Deniko and Dariz and girls Deonee, Daician and Daiten, are now 10. Diez and Dior, 6, are now first-graders, while triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver are rambunctious 4-year-olds.

Unfortunately, there are more hard times ahead for the Derrico family. Deon's mother, GG, decides to stop her chemotherapy treatments, and Karen faces a medical emergency during a family trip to the mountains. The couple have faced many challenges over the years raising their large family, including health challenges, meddling in-laws, and Karen facing many miscarriages. A major area of contention in Season 3 was whether they'd relocate to South Carolina to be closer to Karen's family. That has yet to be determined.

In a 2022 interview with Blavity, Karen was adamant that she felt the south would be a good fit for their large family. "My selling point was if he's in real estate. So of course, it was the prime real estate. I'm thinking we can get to Myrtle Beach and live near the beach. In any event, if anything should ever happen, we could always sell and flip and we're getting close to that original value. Also, this land is bigger here [in South Carolina] and we can have our own Derrico compound," Karen said.

She added: "I grew up in the country, my family is there, and I wanted to be closer to my family so that they can get to know my mom. We had big deaths in my family – my grandmother passed away, and then five months later, my uncle, who is my grandmother's son, also passed. So that was a lot to endure being so far away. And for me, I need our children to use those words, as far as cousins and aunts and uncles, in the vocabulary because they don't have that here."

The season premiere of Doubling Down With the Derricos on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.