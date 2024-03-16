'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden Have Broken Up

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden are through. The couple, known for TLC's reality show 7 Little Johnstons, has broken up, according to Johnston. She shared the news during 7 Little Johnstons Season 14, Episode 1, ("The Rest Is Still Unwritten." Note: TLC also calls this new season Season 9 in some references.

In the clip, Johnston says she and Bolden are "no longer together." After a tearful break from the cameras, the reality TV personality, who shares a newborn with Bolden, explained the breakup. She cited the loss of the "spark" between them.

"So Brice and I are no longer living together," Johnston said. "We have separated. Us living together, it felt more like roommates than we were actually in a relationship. And I could not live like that because I am not a person who wants to be in a relationship where it doesn't feel like there's any love or any just, I don't know, spark."

She continued, "Because I grew up with parents who have continued to keep it going for 20-something years, and I want that. I can't do it with somebody who is just OK with being in a fine relationship, being in a mediocre relationship. And I can't be in a mediocre and fine relationship because that's not who I am."

Johnston went on to express her internal anger over how things have turned out between herself and Bolden.

"I'm just mostly angry 'cause things just changed," she told the TLC show's producers. "He is genuinely a good guy, but when I tried telling him: When the relationship starts to mentally affect somebody, when they don't feel like they're loved and they try to do everything to keep the relationship going and to keep the spark alive, and then now they're exhausted from it, and then they just get pretty much depressed — I can't live like that.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Past episodes stream on Max and Discovery+.