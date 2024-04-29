'Seeking Sister Wife': Nathalia Isn't Buying Garrick Merrifield's Surprise at Dannielle's Pregnancy in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife's Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield may not have planned Dannielle's pregnancy, but the couple's potential new sister wife Nathalia isn't buying their surprise at the big news. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Nathalia has a chilly reaction to Dannielle's pregnancy news as the expectant mother fears the possible new addition to her marriage is "angry" at her.

"Baby, oh my gosh, surprise!" Dannielle tries to tell Nathalia, noting that their reaction to the news has been, "Okay, alright, God." Nathalia isn't convinced at the Merrifields' response to the pregnancy though. "Me, no surprise. No surprise," she tells the couple, asking them, "You use [a] condom in fertile days?" Garrick clarifies for a confused Dannielle, "She's saying did we ever have unprotected sex during a fertile day ... in 14 years?" to which Dannielle responds, "Oh, I'm sure. Yeah."

Nathalia presses, "No, it's normal. Surprised? Because you and Garrick had sex on [a] fertile day? 'Oh, I'm surprised!' Really? No." Dannielle tries to impress that after 14 years with "no condom," it is actually a surprise, but Nathalia still isn't convinced. "Me, I'm not surprised," she repeats, as Dannielle repeats, "But 14 years, no baby. Oh my gosh, wow!"

Dannielle admits to the camera later that she's not sure if she "made the right choice" coming down to Brazil to help her husband marry Nathalia. "I feel awkward with Garrick, I feel awkward with Nathalia," she confesses. "I feel like she's trying to be happy that I'm here, but I don't think she is."

"It feels like she's angry at me for being pregnant. I think she thinks I purposely got pregnant to keep Garrick and to save our relationship," she continues, emphasizing, "I'm here to support Garrick and even if Nathalia feels like she doesn't want me here right now, that doesn't matter."

Dannielle and Garrick announced earlier this month that they had welcomed their third child, a daughter named Leia, on May 17, 2023. "I'm so excited to share this because obviously as a mother, you guys know if you're mothers, it is so hard not to talk about your kids. Your kids are a part of you and she's such a joy in our lives," Dannielle said on Instagram Live at the time, adding, "It's crazy to be a mother again. I was a mother first when I was 21." The couple also shares sons Geremiah, 15, and Solomon, 14.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.