Whoopi Goldberg has no plans to leave The View anytime soon, despite recent rumors to the contrary. Throughout the last year and particularly over the last few months, sources close to Goldberg have told various celebrity news outlets that she is close to retiring from the talk show. Now, a report by Gossip Cop has refuted all of those rumors.

The Globe has run two stories about Goldberg allegedly quitting The View this year — once in January saying that her arguments with co-host Meghan McCain were driving her to retire, and later that she was at odds with the entire cast. However, a spokesperson for ABC said that these were just unsubstantiated rumors, adding: "someone is trying to create drama where there is none." Goldberg herself denied these rumors in May during an interview with Howard Stern.

A similar story from The National Enquirer claimed that Joy Behar was on the verge of leaving The View because of McCain — even more believable given her constant clashes with the show's resident Republican. However, Behar has said she would stay on at least through her current contract, which ends in 2022.

While Goldberg has denied that she is leaving The View, she has admitted that she does not want it to make up the entirety of her career or her legacy. In July, she was interviewed by The New York Times about several of her ventures outside of the talk show.

"What you’re asking is, 'Is The View enough?' It's not," Goldberg said at the time. "Ten years is a long time, and now I'm starting to do other stuff. I'm doing books. I'm adventuring into THC products. I'm creating the clothes."

Goldberg also acknowledged that The View is not as personal and intimate as some viewers choose to believe. She said: "In a way, I am playing a role. These are not conversations that I'm having with my friends. If they were, we'd be doing it differently. My friends and I can talk about things in-depth in a different way than you can on television."

So far, Goldberg has managed to balance The View with other projects masterfully, becoming more productive than ever in recent years. Right now, Goldberg has a starring role on CBS All Access's new limited series, The Stand — an adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel by the same name. Goldberg plays Mother Abagail, a somewhat mystical figure gathering the survivors of a devastating plague and leading them into an uncertain future.

Goldberg has more projects on the horizon and more discussion on The View to come. New episodes of The Stand premiere on Thursdays on CBS All Access, with the finale on Feb. 11, 2021.