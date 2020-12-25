Meghan McCain Compares Husband to 'Yellowstone' Character Rip Wheeler

✖

Meghan McCain can't help but see Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler when she looks at her husband, Ben Domenech. The View co-host, who welcomed her first child with Domenech in September, compared her husband to the cowboy character played by actor Cole Hauser on the hit Paramount Network show, sharing a photo of The Federalist co-founder speaking on Fox News Tuesday.

"My husband or Rip from Yellowstone....?" she asked her followers, adding of the odd placement of the family TV, "and yes, our tv is on the floor, it’s a long story and we’re in a pandemic!" McCain's followers were quick to reassure her that she was making an apt comparison. "Yes he does look like Rip!" one person wrote, as another commented, "Handsome cowboy indeed." A third commented, "Yes! Waiting for Rip and Yellowstone to come back!"

In September, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, after a very private pregnancy. Earlier this month, the former Fox News contributor wrote of her experience as a mom, "I am not a poet nor an artist - so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood. However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."

The new parents first announced they were expecting in March. In May, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain shared she would be making the "unorthodox decision" to keep her pregnancy off social media, despite her normally public persona. "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she wrote at the time on social media. "A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad's cancer fight. It is a shame."

In August, she took to social media once again to defend her choice, writing, "Normally I just let it go because it comes with the territory of being an outspoken conservative woman on TV — but I've felt intensely protective and private over this time in my life and the privacy of my child. I hope all the wonderful people who are so supportive and kind understand!"