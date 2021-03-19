'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Amanda Salinas Breaks Down Over the Death of Ms. Minnie in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Amanda Salinas is feeling overwhelmed and heartbroken as she works to stand on her own two feet following the sudden death of best friend and Little Women: Atlanta co-star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), Salinas breaks down into tears at a confidence class when thinking about everything she's been through recently.

Being asked to look in the mirror and talk about her self-image, Salinas quickly gets emotional as she realizes she only focuses on the parts of her body she doesn't like. "What I see — me being a little bowlegged, having thick arms," she begins. "I have fat legs, and you know everybody, of course I'm on reality show, so everybody talks s— about me, but they don't know what I've been through."

Looking back on the surgeries on her legs and head, the months she spent in the hospital, Salinas breaks down over her troubles loving herself exactly as she is. "Recently our friend has passed away, Minnie, and I feel like this has taken a toll on me," she explains through sobs. "Like I don't wanna do nothing anymore. I've been so emotional, 'cause it was unexpectedly, but it's not the same anymore, being in this group."

Later, Salinas explains to the camera that it was Ross who would stand up for her friends when people were bullying them and encouraged everyone around her to "be better." She continues, "Now that she's not here, I know I have to stand on my own two feet with confidence."

Ross died at just 34 in April 2020 in a tragic car crash. At the time, Salinas took to Instagram to share just how devastated she was to lose such a close friend so suddenly. "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" she wrote on social media. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever."

She promised to keep Ross alive in her memories and be there for her family, concluding, "You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love." Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.