'Little Women: Atlanta' Fans Devastated After Star Ms. Minnie Dies in Car Crash

The Little Women family is mourning following the death of Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross. Ross passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday, almost 24 hours after a hit-and-run accident. She was 34. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," Ross' management confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday morning. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

A staple on Little Women: Atlanta since the Lifetime series' start back in 2016, news of Ross' passing has deeply affected the Little Women fanbase. Along with messages from her co-stars, dozens of tributes are pouring in from fans, many sharing some of their favorite clips from reality star's time on the series. Keep scrolling to see how social media is paying their respects.