'Little Women: Atlanta' Fans Devastated After Star Ms. Minnie Dies in Car Crash
The Little Women family is mourning following the death of Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross. Ross passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday, almost 24 hours after a hit-and-run accident. She was 34. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," Ross' management confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday morning. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."
A staple on Little Women: Atlanta since the Lifetime series' start back in 2016, news of Ross' passing has deeply affected the Little Women fanbase. Along with messages from her co-stars, dozens of tributes are pouring in from fans, many sharing some of their favorite clips from reality star's time on the series. Keep scrolling to see how social media is paying their respects.
Can’t believe the news about the death of Minnie from Little Women Atlanta. She gave us good TV and great meme content. Thank you for the laughs Queen 🙏🏾😢 pic.twitter.com/632N4mbJwV— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Minnie 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/qcoOtmZRNl— Taurus szn. (@toobadimbad) April 28, 2020
So sad prayers to her family 🙏❤️— LILKIMVIDEOS__ (@lilkimvideos) April 28, 2020
NOOOOOOOOO ! Not Minnie !! RIP 💔— Sweet Plantain/ Spicy Jollof/ Sweet Puff Puff (@BigPoppy_P) April 28, 2020
I know she wasn’t just a meme or a clip but the joy that clip brought to my life..damn this shit is sad. R.I.P. to Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross pic.twitter.com/HUnjyBLf0y— ⁶Kid (@deep_dab) April 28, 2020
RIP MISS MINNIE YOU WILL LIVE ON AS SUCH AN ICONIC AND WONDERFUL WOMAN. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DID FOR US 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Fo0iy03FHA— 🕊 (@Hector_Vegaaa) April 28, 2020
OMG 😱 I can’t believe it. Rest easy sweet Miss Minnie💔😢— Savannah's Lair 😷❤️🇺🇸🐶🐾🐕😷 (@savannah1109) April 28, 2020
Devastating...Prayers for the family💔😢— Lisa Hunt (@iamLisaHunt) April 28, 2020
Not Minnie man I'm just crushed..it's like I knew her personally because I've been watching these girls from season 1 and I love them!! So unexpected, so tragic. #RIPMinnie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaSXZSbBgx— Rich 🦄 Happy 🦌 Fulfilled 🦊 (@JabuMkhontaMD) April 28, 2020
Bro..... I’m truly hurt.
Little Women Atlanta is one of my favorite shows!
RIP Minnie ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/nhBgW7Sqcs— 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) April 28, 2020
💔💔💔😔— Christabel C M (@Chrispetals) April 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to her family and loved ones 🙏🏽🖤— 💜𝓕𝓵𝓾𝓯𝓯𝔂𝓑𝓻𝓸𝔀𝓷𝓲𝓮💜 (@cocoafrosting) April 28, 2020
RIP MISS MINNIE! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/u8051RqZuA— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 28, 2020
FLY HIGH ANGEL REST IN PEACE MS MINNIE pic.twitter.com/bSheTwDHJf— evan (@chr0maticagaga) April 28, 2020