'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Minnie" Ross has died following a tragic hit-and-run car crash. The 34-year-old reality star's management, who announced the news on her Instagram account, confirmed her death early Tuesday morning to PopCulture.com.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," the statement reads.

Ross' personal publicist Liz Dixson told PEOPLE that Ross was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Ross succumbed to her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m., Dixson said. She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of Ross' post to grieve. "R.i.p Minnie I'm in total shock. Praying for your family my high school classmate," one user wrote. "This is heartbreaking," someone else said with two emoji exclamation points. "Wow this is unreal, RIP," another said. "Fly High Minnie Fly High," someone else wrote.

Ross' longtime co-star, Amanda Salinas, paid tribute to Ross in an emotional tribute shortly after the news broke. "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" she captioned a slideshow of photos of her. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever. I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."

"She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a representative for the show told PEOPLE. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Originally from Tennessee, Ross revealed last year that she was dating Atlanta-based music producer Slickbeatz. In 2016, the former hairstylist kicked off the Atlanta spinoff of Lifetime's hit show Little Women: Los Angeles alongside castmates Briana Barlup, Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins. "I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life," she previously told MadameNoire. "When people say the struggle is real? It's real. We go through hell and back."