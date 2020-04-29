'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Minnie Killed in Head-on Car Crash, Not Hit-and-Run, Police Say

✖

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Minnie" Ross was killed in a head-on car crash, not a hit-and-run as initially believed, police told PEOPLE after their preliminary investigation. The South Fulton Police Department is still looking into the crash, which which took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday night in Georgia and resulted in injuries that would cause Ross' death at the age of 34.

"The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway," police said in a statement Tuesday. "Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on. Ms. Ross received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she died Monday night. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene." The public information officer clarified, "There was no third vehicle involved," and added that there has "not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor" in the crash.

Ross' management confirmed to PopCulture.com Tuesday that she had died as the result of her injuries in the crash after announcing the loss on Instagram. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms. Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," her management team wrote in a statement. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ross' Lifetime co-stars were devastated at the loss, with longtime Little Women castmate Amanda Salinas mourning her friend on social media. "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" she wrote. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever."

She continued, "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."