'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Amanda Salinas Mourns Death of Ms. Minnie Following Fatal Car Crash

Little Women: Atlanta star Amanda Salinas is mourning the loss of best friend and co-star Ashley "Minnie" Ross. Salinas took to Instagram to express her shock and devastation after Ross died Monday at the age of 34 after a tragic hit-and-run car crash. Sharing a number of photos with Ross and twin sister Andrea Salinas, the reality personality paid tribute to her dear friend.

"As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" she wrote. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever."

She continued, "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."

Ross' management confirmed her death to PopCulture.com in a statement Monday: "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," the statement reads.

The late reality star's personal publicist, Liz Dixson, told PEOPLE that Ross was severely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday. Ross succumbed to these injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m., Dixson said. Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Ross has been an integral member of Little Women: Atlanta since the start, showing the ins and outs of the music industry alongside castmates Briana Barlup, Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, Emily Fernandez, and the Salinas twins. "I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through. The everyday struggle that little people go through in life," she previously told MadameNoire. "When people say the struggle is real? It's real. We go through hell and back."